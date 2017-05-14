High School quarterback gunned down at graduation party in Baton Rouge

An 18-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana high school quarterback, who had survived a drive-by shooting in November, was shot in the head and killed during his graduation party on Saturday, according to a report by ABC affiliate WBRZ-TV.

Police told WBRZ that McKinley High senior Bryant Lee was shot in the head Saturday at around 1:50 AM while attending the party a few blocks from his North Baton Rouge home. Authorities did not immediately return a request for comment by ABC News.

An EMS spokesperson told WBRZ that two others people sustained minor injuries during the shooting.

Ken Hilton, Lee's football coach at McKinley, told the affiliate that Lee "was going to graduate in three days with a 3.5 GPA," and called the incident a "sad situation."

“We were shocked when he got shot back in November the first time,” Hilton said. “He's a kid, he's not really with a big crowd. You usually see him at school by himself. To get the news this morning about him being shot last night is totally shocking.”

WBRZ reports that Lee had survived a drive-by shooting in November of 2016, escaping the incident with a leg injury.

His family told the affiliate that Lee was planning on studying engineering in the fall at Southern University, a historically black college located in the Scotlandville area of Baton Rouge.

A statement released by his school described Lee as a "dedicated scholar who put his academics above his job as the leader of our football team."

"It is hard to gauge the impact a young man like Bryant may have had in this world had he fulfilled his plans to attend college and carried his great attitude with him into his future endeavors," the statement read.