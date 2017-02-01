Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison

A hostage situation is ongoing at a Delaware prison today, according to a Delaware Department of Corrections official.

The isolated incident at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna began around 11 a.m., said Chelsea Hicks of the Delaware Department of Corrections.

Hicks did not comment on who is being held hostage but The Associated Press reported that prison guards were taken hostage.

The Correctional Emergency Response Team and Delaware State Police are responding, Hicks said.

All prisons in the state were placed on lockdown, according to The AP.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.