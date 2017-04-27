Delaware police came under fire this morning again as they engaged in an active standoff with the suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a state trooper.

Various police agencies have surrounded the evacuated area in Middletown where the suspect has barricaded himself in his home on St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farm development, authorities said.

The armed suspect, who is believed to be inside the residence alone, fired more rounds on authorities today around 4 a.m. ET, according to the Delaware State Police.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities have managed to breach numerous windows with explosives but have not yet entered the residence. Officers are attempting to make contact with the suspect and are continuing to attempt to persuade him to surrender, state police said.

The ongoing standoff stems from Wednesday's shooting that claimed the life of Cpl. Stephen Ballard, an eight-year veteran of the Delaware State Police.

Around 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Ballard observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Bear, Delaware. When the trooper made contact with its occupants, a struggle ensued, state police said.

One of the two unnamed suspects then exited the vehicle and fired several rounds at the trooper, striking him. Ballard, 32, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to state police.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

One of the suspects was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect fled on foot before additional troopers arrived and has since barricaded himself in his home, state police said.

The suspect has refused orders to surrender while continuing to fire at police officers.

