Houston rallies around World Series-bound Astros after Harvey

The Houston Astros’ trip to the World Series to seek their first-ever title has become a rallying cry for the Hurricane Harvey-battered city.

The Astros dedicated their Game 7 win against the New York Yankees Friday to the city of Houston and its people.

The players wear a visible sign of their support for Houston on their uniforms, a patch that features the word "strong" between a drawing of the state of Texas and the Astros logo.

Just two months ago, much of the city of Houston was underwater after Harvey swept through parts of the state. The August storm dumped more than 20 trillion gallons of rain across Texas and Louisiana.

When thousands of Houston residents sought shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Astros players showed up to meet their fellow residents and cheer them up.

The Astros also offered tickets to people affected by Harvey and collected donations at Minute Maid Park. The Astros organization donated $4 million to relief efforts.

The team’s MVP pitcher, Justin Verlander, has pledged to donate his playoff share to people affected by Harvey.

Verlander, who was traded to the Astros days after Harvey hit, also made a $100,000 donation to his Wins for Warriors foundation to help military families affected by the storm.

"I want to help in more ways than just playing on the baseball field," he said.

Residents of Houston may not have imagined the Astros heading to the World Series just months after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, but a magazine predicted it three years ago.

Sports Illustrated’s June 20, 2014, cover featured the Astros with the headline, "Your 2017 World Series Champs."

The Astros will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.