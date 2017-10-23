Houston rallies around World Series-bound Astros after Harvey

Oct 23, 2017, 12:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Fans celebrate after Game 7 of baseballs American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.PlayCharlie Riedel/AP
WATCH Houston Astros' World Series trip rallies city after Harvey

The Houston Astros’ trip to the World Series to seek their first-ever title has become a rallying cry for the Hurricane Harvey-battered city.

The Astros dedicated their Game 7 win against the New York Yankees Friday to the city of Houston and its people.

PHOTO: Astros fans hold up a sign before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston.Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Astros fans hold up a sign before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston.

The players wear a visible sign of their support for Houston on their uniforms, a patch that features the word "strong" between a drawing of the state of Texas and the Astros logo.

PHOTO: George Springer of the Houston Astros points to a Houston Strong patch on his jersey after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Sept. 2, 2017 in Houston.Bob Levey/Getty Images
George Springer of the Houston Astros points to a "Houston Strong" patch on his jersey after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Sept. 2, 2017 in Houston.

PHOTO: Houston Astros Jose Altuve is lifted by teammates after Game 7 of baseballs American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is lifted by teammates after Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.

PHOTO: Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 21, 2017 in Houston.Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 21, 2017 in Houston.

Just two months ago, much of the city of Houston was underwater after Harvey swept through parts of the state. The August storm dumped more than 20 trillion gallons of rain across Texas and Louisiana.

PHOTO: Rescuers use an airboat to rescue people from homes that are inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Rescuers use an airboat to rescue people from homes that are inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.

When thousands of Houston residents sought shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Astros players showed up to meet their fellow residents and cheer them up.

PHOTO: Astros members pose with a group of people in the George R. Brown Convention Center in a photo posted to the teams Twitter account on Sept. 1, 2017.@Astros/Twitter
Astros members pose with a group of people in the George R. Brown Convention Center in a photo posted to the team's Twitter account on Sept. 1, 2017.

The Astros also offered tickets to people affected by Harvey and collected donations at Minute Maid Park. The Astros organization donated $4 million to relief efforts.

The team’s MVP pitcher, Justin Verlander, has pledged to donate his playoff share to people affected by Harvey.

Verlander, who was traded to the Astros days after Harvey hit, also made a $100,000 donation to his Wins for Warriors foundation to help military families affected by the storm.

"I want to help in more ways than just playing on the baseball field," he said.

Residents of Houston may not have imagined the Astros heading to the World Series just months after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, but a magazine predicted it three years ago.

Sports Illustrated’s June 20, 2014, cover featured the Astros with the headline, "Your 2017 World Series Champs."

PHOTO: George Springer of the Houston Astros is pictured on the cover of the June 30, 2014 issue of Sports Illustrated.Sports Illustrated
George Springer of the Houston Astros is pictured on the cover of the June 30, 2014 issue of "Sports Illustrated."

The Astros will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.