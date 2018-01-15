Houston couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing at gated community

Jan 15, 2018, 12:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities in Houston are investigating a couples mysterious double killing.PlayKTRK
WATCH Couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing in Houston

Authorities in Houston are investigating a couple's mysterious double killing in a secluded section of the city.

The victims' son called authorities on Jan. 13 after not hearing from them since last Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies went inside the home they found Bao Lam and Jenny Lam, both 61, bound and shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: Authorities in Houston are investigating a couples mysterious double killing.KTRK
Authorities in Houston are investigating a couple's mysterious double killing.

PHOTO: Authorities in Houston are investigating a couples mysterious double killing.KTRK
Authorities in Houston are investigating a couple's mysterious double killing.

Suspect arrested for alleged murder of UPenn student, mom says 'revenge is empty'

As 1st Christmas goes by since unsolved killings of Indiana teens, mom is confident 'we'll have our answers'

Investigators believe the Lams came home around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 "and were ambushed by suspects as they parked their car in the garage," the sheriff's office said.

"The house appears to be ransacked," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters Saturday night.

Firearms and other valuables were missing, the sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez described the Houston home as in a "secluded subdivision" in a gated community, adding that there doesn't appear to be any immediate danger.

PHOTO: Authorities in Houston are investigating a couples mysterious double killing.KTRK
Authorities in Houston are investigating a couple's mysterious double killing.

Investigators may release a surveillance video clip from the area this week, the sheriff's office said.

"We're asking the public, if you saw anything out of the ordinary, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office," Gonzalez said.

Comments