2 Houston officers injured in shooting, authorities say

Two Houston police officers were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.
Cameras flying overhead showed the officers being transported to local hospitals by ambulance with a police escort.
Officer involved shooting. Two officers injured and being transported to the hospital. 8714 Sterlingame. CCU4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
One officer is being taken to Ben Taub and one officer is being taken to Memorial Hermann #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017
