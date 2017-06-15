Houston police are searching for three suspects after a 10-month-old boy was shot and killed while in the arms of his father, who was attempting to flee the gunfire.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the child's 22-year-old father was taking out the trash and helping his son walk when three men approached them, police said. After an argument ensued, one of the suspects began "firing indiscriminately" at the father, who then picked up his son and ran, said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo in a press conference Wednesday.

The child was struck by a bullet, and the father was able to flag down a citizen for help after running through the parking lot of the apartment complex, Acevedo said.

The boy, identified as Messiah Marshall, was pronounced dead on the scene despite efforts from first responders to render aid, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the police department is "angry" about Messiah's death and vowed to catch the "cowards" who killed him.

"His journey was cut short by cowards who have absolutely no respect for the sanctity of life," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the suspects "crossed a line" when they shot at Messiah and his father.

"You don't shoot at a man carrying his 10-month-old son," the police chief said. "You don't shoot multiple rounds at a man that's running, trying to protect his son. You don't take the life of a 10-month-old child."

Messiah's mother, Aliyah Scott, told ABC Houston station KTRK she was inside of the apartment taking a nap when the shooting occurred.

Scott described her son as a charismatic and intelligent boy who loved to watch the children's show "Paw Patrol" and listen to Bruno Mars.

"He was something special," she said. "He showed me the true meaning of unconditional love."

Acevedo urged the suspects, who he described as three black men in their twenties, to turn themselves in to police rather than spend the future looking over their shoulders.

"We are going to find you," he said.

Acevedo also called upon the residents of the Nob Hill Apartments complex to come forward with any information.

"There are people in that complex that saw what happened," he said. "There are people that are gonna watch this press conference that know what happened. There are people that know who these cowards are, and I'm calling on you."

Acevedo also warned residents of the apartment complex who are "part of the criminal element" that Houston police are "gonna start to pay close attention to the complex."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification and or arrest of the suspects.