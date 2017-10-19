Howard Stern takes on Harvey Weinstein in Kimmel interview

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the third night of his annual “Kimmel In Brooklyn” week with an interview with radio talk show host Howard Stern, who he called one of his biggest inspirations.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel warned that the interview would be a steamy one because the veteran radio personality was there under protest.

“For those who have been listening to him know that he is here very reluctantly,” Kimmel joked. “Donald Trump was more excited to visit Puerto Rico than Howard Stern is to be here tonight.”

Once taking the stage, Stern was quick to weigh in on the ongoing sexual harassment scandal with disgraced studio head Harvey Weinstein.

“Anybody hear of this guy Harvey Weinstein?” Stern asked. “It’s unbelievable. First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies?

“All these guys who do sexual harassment, I mean, they’re freaks,” Stern added. “This big, fat guy, what does he think?”

Stern also poked fun at himself a bit, saying no woman would ever want to see him naked.

“Now, I’m a man. If you saw me naked, you’d throw up,” Stern joked. “There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is going to get aroused. If I was Harvey Weinstein I’d wear a burqa and I’d say, listen, you don’t have to look at me.”

Rocking all black and his signature square-tinted shades, Stern, 63, also announced that he would be “retiring” from the Kimmel show, calling the interview his last one.

“I hate doing talk shows,” Stern said. “It's so unnatural. Everyone evaluates you. How did he do? Was he funny? Did he pull his pants down? Was he farting? He wasn't good enough. It makes my neuroses crazy."

Stern, who has hosted his own radio show for more than three decades, also revealed how he’s kept his career going for so long.

“I think the most boring broadcasters, and this has always been my philosophy, the most boring broadcasters are the ones that don't evolve, they don't change, they don't change with the times ... they don't sort of grow up,” Stern said. “I mean, the show I did in my 20s and 30s is way different than what I'm doing now.“

The veteran talk show host also said he’s happy to have been a part of the “evolution” of radio. Stern has now hosted his show on satellite radio since 2006.

“When I got to satellite I had to figure out what it is I wanted to do with that medium. It's very different than regular radio,” Stern said, referring to his transition from terrestrial radio to subscription-based Sirius XM platform.

“I think the show has evolved into something, you know -- it's still wacky, it's still outrageous, we still talk about anything.”