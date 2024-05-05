Several injured in shooting in Long Beach, California, police say

About seven people were injured in California late Saturday, police said.

ByCory Peeler and Kevin Shalvey
Video byJessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo
May 5, 2024, 5:58 AM

About seven people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area near the intersection of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Four of the injured were in critical condition at local hospitals, police said. Three others were being treated for injures that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

"The suspect(s) fled prior to officers' arrival," police said in a statement. "Suspect information and motive are unknown at this time."

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events