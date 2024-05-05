About seven people were injured in California late Saturday, police said.

Several injured in shooting in Long Beach, California, police say

About seven people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area near the intersection of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Four of the injured were in critical condition at local hospitals, police said. Three others were being treated for injures that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

"The suspect(s) fled prior to officers' arrival," police said in a statement. "Suspect information and motive are unknown at this time."