The officers who forcibly removed Dr. David Dao from a United Airlines flight earlier this month said the passenger responded in an "aggressive manner" when he was ordered to give up his seat and flailed his arms as he fought with the responders, according to a Chicago Department of Aviation incident report obtained by ABC News on Monday.

Dao, a 69-year-old physician from Kentucky, allegedly acted "violently” and yelled "I am not leaving this flight that I paid money for. I don't care if I get arrested,’” when the responding officers tried to persuade him to get off the flight, according to the incident report, which was released Monday in response to a public records requests.

ABC News also obtained police dispatch audio that suggests the responding officers and medics were operating under the assumption that the flight was overbooked and that Dao was creating a disturbance on the plane. However, the flight was never overbooked; instead, four passengers were asked to get off the flight so that four United employees could take their seats.

The report reveals for the first time the names the four officers who were involved in the April 9 incident, for which Dao said left him with injuries that he is still being treated.

In a supplemental incident report, one of the officers said Dao’s “combative” flailing motions made the officers lose their grip on him, causing him to fall and hit his his mouth on the armrest across from him.

That report also stated that a responding officer eventually removed Dao "by dragging him due to the fact that the subject would not stand up."

In a separate report released Monday, the Chicago Police Department said Dao was seen hitting his face on an armrest as aviation officers "attempted to escort" him off of the flight.

The incident, which was videotaped by other passengers at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, sparked a national outcry and three of the involved aviation officers were subsequently placed on leave, according to the aviation department.

United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the incident and has vowed that the company will conduct a "thorough review” of the "truly horrific event.”

The aviation department also released its use of force policy, which indicated that security personnel should use force only when "reasonably necessary to defend a human life, effect an arrest or control a person," and that the force used "shall only be that which is necessary to overcome the resistance being offered by an offender and to effect lawful objectives."

The department said the policy was sent to all officers in the aftermath of the incident.

Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, told ABC News on Monday that he and Dao are "getting ready" to take legal action.

Demetrio is also representing an American Airlines passenger who is at the center of another viral video posted to Facebook on Friday. That footage shows an intense confrontation between a flight attendant and at least two passengers after a woman tried to bring her double-wide stroller on board a plane.

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd and The Associated Press contributed to this report.