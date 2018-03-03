Secret Service responds to man who shot himself near White House

The Secret Service is responding to reports of a man who allegedly shot himself near the White House.

The incident allegedly happened along the North Fence line of the White House on Saturday afternoon, the Secret Service said via Twitter. There were no other reported injuries related to the incident.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are currently at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. They are expected to return to Washington, D.C., later Saturday afternoon.

The president has been briefed on the shooting.

"We are aware of the situation," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News the man who apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound did not breach the fence line. The unidentified man's condition was not immediately known.

The Secret Service did not fire any shots, the sources said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.