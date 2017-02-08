5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus

Five circus performers are injured after falling from an eight-person pyramid in a high-wire accident at a Florida circus, a circus official said.

The extent of the injuries and what led to the accident were not immediately clear.

The performers were approximately 20 to 25 feet above the ground, said Pedro Reis, founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

The eight-person pyramid was something special they had been rehearsing, Reis said at a news conference this afternoon, adding that the performers executed it "flawlessly" on Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to the families," he said.

The team at Circus Sarasota was rehearsing for a show that is set to open Feb. 10.

Reis said "circus people are resilient," adding, "the show must go on.”

Famous high-wire artist Nik Wallenda was one of the performers involved in the eight-person pyramid but he was not injured, his manager, Winston Simone, said.

"He is currently at the hospital with others who have sustained injuries," Simone said. "He says he expects everybody involved to be fine.”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Jason Volack and Devin Villacis contributed to this story.