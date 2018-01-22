15-year-old girl shot in Texas high school cafeteria

Jan 22, 2018, 11:27 AM ET
PHOTO:Police seal off an area close to the scene of a reported shooting at a school in Italy, Texas, Jan. 22, 2018.KDFW
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in a cafeteria at a Texas school this morning, local officials said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male student, is in custody after the incident at Italy High School in Italy, Texas, located about 45 miles south of Dallas, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was transported by air ambulance, the sheriff's office said. Her condition is unknown.

No one else was injured, officials said.

PHOTO: This aerial image shows the area around the school in Italy, Texas, Jan. 22, 2018.KDFW
PHOTO: Police officers respond to the scene of a reported shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas, Jan. 22, 2018.KDFW
The sheriff's office said parents can be reunited with their children at a nearby elementary school.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

