Injuries reported in milling plant explosion in Wisconsin

Multiple people were injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a corn milling plant in Wisconsin late Wednesday evening, emergency officials said.

More than three medical evacuation flights were sent to the scene at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities.

There were multiple burn injuries reported.

Didion has about 175 employees and operates four locations across Wisconsin, according to the company. Cambria is located 35 miles away from Madison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.