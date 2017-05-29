Investigators seek motive in Mississippi shooting rampage that left 8 dead

Investigators have yet to determine what allegedly triggered a 35-year-old man to kill a sheriff's deputy and seven other people in a shooting rampage in rural Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend.

The suspect, Willie Corey Godbolt, was apprehended Sunday following the shootings, which took place overnight Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that Godbolt was either related to or an acquaintance of each victim, police said.

Godbolt remains hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he's receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain told ABC News.

Godbolt reportedly told The Clarion-Ledger at the scene of his arrest that he had attempted to commit "suicide by cop."

"I ain't fit to live, not after what I done," Godbolt told the paper while handcuffed.

Godbolt faces preliminary charges including one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder, but those charges could evolve in the coming days. He has yet to be formally charged, as he remains in the hospital. Strain told ABC News that he didn't anticipate that Godbolt would leave the hospital today.

The rampage began at the home of Godbolt's in-laws in Bogue Chitto, a rural region of Mississippi, according to The Associated Press. There, Godbolt allegedly got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children, the AP reported.

Vincent Mitchell, Godbolt's stepfather-in-law, told the AP that Godbolt's wife and their two children had been staying there for about three weeks after she left her husband.

"I'm devastated. It don't seem like it's real," Mitchell told the AP shortly after Godbolt's arrest. "Him and my stepdaughter, they've been going back and forth for a couple of years with that domestic violence."

Godbolt arrived at the house shortly before midnight on Saturday, Mitchell told the AP. He allegedly became violent after a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene, Mitchell said.

"He acted like, motioned like, he was fixing to go. Then he reached in his back pocket and grabbed a gun," Mitchell told the AP. "He just started shooting everything."

Among those killed was sheriff's deputy William Durr. He served as a deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department for two years, Strain told ABC News. Prior to that he had worked for four years at the Brookhaven Police Department.

Mitchell's wife, her sister and one of the wife's daughters were also killed, the AP reported.

Four more bodies were found at two more crime scenes, police said.

Godbolt was arrested near the third crime scene, according to the AP.

At least two of the victims were under the age of 18, according to police.

It's unclear whether Godbolt has obtained a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.