New Jersey house explosion leaves 1,900 residents without power

Jun 11, 2017, 10:19 AM ET
Twitter user Kareem Ali Elasmar took dramatic photos of the aftermath of an overnight house explosion in New Jersey, showing a plume of smoke rising from the remains of the house.

One person is in critical condition and 1,900 residents are without power following an overnight house explosion in northern New Jersey, according to WABC in New York.

Twitter user Kareem Ali Elasmar took dramatic photos of the aftermath of the blast in Piscataway, New Jersey, showing a plume of smoke rising from the remains of the house. Piscataway is about 37 miles southwest of New York.

A male resident of the home who is in his 50s was hospitalized and remains in critical condition with second-degree burns, WABC reports.

Video taken in the early morning hours shows the fire burning brightly on the street, as firefighters work to stop it from spreading.

WABC reported that state police and arson investigators arrived to look into the incident. Authorities believe the blast was the result of a gas explosion, according to the WABC.