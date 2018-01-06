A JetBlue flight leaving from Boston Logan International Airport early Saturday evening had to return to Boston after passengers and crew became "unwell" when they smelled an "unusual odor" early on in the flight, the airline said.

JetBlue flight 1095 departed from Boston at around 5:00 p.m. had to turn around when a foul odor caused passengers and crew members to feel ill, according to the airline's statement.

The airline confirmed that the odor incident occurred "shortly after departure" and that the crew "elected to return to Boston," where the plane landed around 6:30 p.m.

The flight was met by medical personnel, the airline said.