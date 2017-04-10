Judge shot dead outside Chicago home

A Cook County, Illinois, judge was shot and killed outside his Chicago home on the city's South Side early this morning, according to ABC Chicago station WLS-TV.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi this morning called Judge Raymond Myles' death a "senseless murder" and said detectives are "making progress in the investigation."

UPDATE: Notifications have been made in the senseless murder of Judge Raymond Myles. Detectives making progress in the investigation — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2017

Myles was shot several times, WLS reported.

Another person, a 52-year-old woman, was also shot, and was hospitalized in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the station.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.