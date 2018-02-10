Three people were taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital Friday night after a motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade was involved in a collision in Simi Valley, California, reported KABC.

The collision occurred after the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned left in front of the motorcade.

The incident happened at 7:22 p.m. along Madera Road near Aristotle Street, California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Elizabeth Kravig told ABC News.

The driver, a female, and her son were taken to a hospital, as was a California Highway Patrol officer, KABC's Jory Rand reported.

Kravig told ABC News that the CHP officer had "non-critical" injuries. The condition of the woman and her son is unknown.

The Associated Press

Trudeau's motorcade eventually continued on its way, and the Canadian lawmaker was not hurt, reported KABC.

The motorcade had just left the Reagan Presidential Library, where Trudeau had a speaking engagement.

ABC News has reached out to Trudeau's office for comment.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.