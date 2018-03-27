Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow teachers and other staff to carry concealed guns in schools.

The legislation, HB 2789, would require the state’s board of education to develop statewide standards for making public schools safe, allow the board of education to provide firearm safety programs, and prevent insurance companies from charging “unfair” premiums to schools that allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.

The measure would give the board of education in any Kansas school district the authority to approve which teachers and other staff members, who have concealed carry permits, would be eligible to carry weapons on school grounds provided they get a special endorsement.

The House Committee on Insurance will have a hearing on the bill Tuesday. The bill will have to pass through the Kansas House and Senate, and then go to the governor for approval. If passed, the bill would take effect by Jan. 1, 2019.