Las Vegas security guard breaks silence on 'Ellen' after disappearance

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino security guard hailed for being the first to confront Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock will give his first public account of the attack on Wednesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Paddock, as well as Mandalay Bay building engineer Stephen Schuck, were both guests of the talk show host in an interview taped Tuesday. Schuck had previously spoken to NBC, but Campos had drawn attention recently after he skipped out on previously scheduled interviews with Fox News and other outlets last Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Campos had "disappeared" after requesting to go to a walk-in medical clinic on Thursday. The interviews were canceled and the head of his union had been unable to get in contact with him.

But Campos finally appeared on "Ellen" in what he said would be his only public comments on the shooting. He was noticeably emotional in the interview -- routinely being patted on the back by Schuck and comforted by DeGeneres.

The show released an eight-minute clip of the interview on Tuesday night.

Campos laid out his recollection of the incidents leading up to Paddock firing on a crowd at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Oct. 1. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The account by Campos on "Ellen" was in line with much of what has been reported on the shooting. The security guard did not specify the times in which his account of proceedings happened -- a point of confusion in the investigation.

Campos said he was called to check on an open door on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel while he was on the 31st floor. However, when he went to the stairwell, he found the door to the 32nd floor was jammed. Campos walked up to the next floor and came back down to the 32nd floor to check why the door wasn't opening.

Campos said the door was jammed using "brackets," so he called engineering, which sent Schuck up to look.

As Campos was walking back down the hallway, with his back to the suite Paddock was in, the gunman opened fire.

"As I was walking down [the hallway], I heard rapid fire," Campos told DeGeneres. "I took cover and I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and saw blood. That's when I called in on my radio that shots were fired."

Schuck reached the 32nd floor and then approached the same hallway, completely unaware of the situation unfolding.

"Once I got more than halfway [down the hallway] is when I saw Jesus and heard shooting," Schuck said. "At first I thought it was a jackhammer.

"Jesus leaned out and said, 'Take cover, take cover,' and yelled at me and within milliseconds, if he didn't say that, I could've got hit."

Schuck described the "pressure" of the bullets flying past his head as he immediately ducked behind a door frame for cover.

Neither guest elaborated further on the situation or clarified why it took so long -- about 20 minutes according to Las Vegas police accounts -- for police to reach the 32nd floor. When police eventually breached the doorway to Paddock's suite, he was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot.

Schuck and Campos each thanked the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other first responders for their efforts in the aftermath of the shooting.

"Thank you so much for being here," DeGeneres said at the close of the interview. "I know you've had so many people asking for you to tell the story and talk about this and I understand your reluctance because you just want this to be over.

"You're talking about it now and and then you're not gonna talk about it again," DeGeneres continued. "And I don't blame you, because to relive this over and over again. ... We just wanted to celebrate you."

Schuck was gifted with an all-expenses paid trip to an Indianapolis Colts game, while Campos was given free season tickets to the Oakland Raiders once they move to Las Vegas.