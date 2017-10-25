Las Vegas shooter's brother arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography: Sources

Oct 25, 2017, 1:14 PM ET
Bruce Paddock, a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was arrested in North Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017, on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.PlayKABC
WATCH More details released about critical 12 minutes of Las Vegas mass shooting

Bruce Paddock, a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was arrested this morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News. 

Interested in Las Vegas Shooting?

Add Las Vegas Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Las Vegas Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Las Vegas Shooting
Add Interest

A felony complaint alleges that in Los Angeles County between Jan. 2014 and Aug. 2014, Bruce Paddock possessed over 600 images of child or youth pornography. The felony complaint lists count 1 as possession of child pornography and counts 2-20 as sexual exploitation of a child.

It’s unclear whether Bruce Paddock, 58, has obtained a lawyer.

The arrest, made in North Hollywood, California, appears to be unrelated to the Las Vegas investigation.

Las Vegas shooter's laptop missing its hard drive

Las Vegas shooter was preparing for siege with authorities, sources say

Friend of Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock describes him as caring person who sought to 'make people happy'

Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds of others, when he opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock killed himself after the attack.

PHOTO: Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is seen here in a government ID photo.Obtained by ABC News
Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is seen here in a government ID photo.

Comments