Lawyer 'targeted' in broad daylight killing, police say

Police in Atlanta are on the hunt for the gunman caught on camera in what they believe was the "targeted" killing of a woman, an attorney, in broad daylight.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday, during rush hour in Midtown Atlanta, when a man ran up to a woman shooting her multiple times at an intersection, Atlanta Police homicide Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said at a news conference Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died, Vazquez said.

Police did not identify the victim but ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta said she was identified as 40-year-old Trinh Huynh. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to ABC News that a victim by that name and age was brought in Monday.

Trinh Huynh's sister said in a statement that her slain sister was more than an attorney; she loved to travel, dance and "lived every day with passion, love and light."

Police have released pieces of videos showing the suspect walking before the shooting and running after the shooting, Vazquez said.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

"We want to see if anyone can recognize this suspect's particular manor of walking, running, what he was wearing," Vazquez said.

Vazquez said, based on the footage of the shooting itself, not released publicly, it appears the victim was "targeted."

"We see him following her in another piece of video. ... There was another person in that intersection and it appears that he specifically targeted her," Vazquez said. "We definitely believe that she was a target. Why she was a target, we do not know that yet."

Vazquez said that, in the video of the shooting, it appears that "he essentially runs up on her ... and shoots her multiple times."

The victim was looking toward where she was going and it appears he shot her from behind, Vazquez said.

Vazquez described the gunman as "very calm before the shooting."

"Even though he runs after the shooting incident, he again slows back down and just starts to walk away," Vazquez said. "It wasn't a big effort to get away."

No conversation between the victim and the shooter occurred during the killing, Vazquez said, and police do not have information linking the suspect and victim.

Huynh's sister, Dao Huynh, told ABC News in a statement, "We have all lost a stalwart member of the community and of our family. Trinh was blessed with grace, style, intelligence, charm and wit and she in turn shared her gifts with all those who knew her. She traveled the world and back again, but ultimately made her home in Atlanta, where she was a tireless volunteer, whether it was coaching mock trial at Grady High School or assisting with refugee relief in Georgia. She was more than an attorney and always strove to be more and to have more in life than just her resume. She loved to dance and she lived every day with passion, love and light. She always had a joke, a smile or an obscure fact to share and she will long be remembered and honored for the way that she lived and not the tragedy of her death."

The Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association said in a statement, "Trinh Huynh passionately lived her life, whether as a daughter, sister, friend, or lawyer. She served the Asian American legal community for many years through GAPABA and other bar associations. A former Board member, Trinh often attended GAPABA events, where she would share stories from her most recent travels. Her loss is tragic to GAPABA, the many people whom she influenced, and the community at large."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

ABC News' Brandon Baur and Michael DelMoro contributed to this report.