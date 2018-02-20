The legal team for Brendan Dassey filed a petition before the United States Supreme Court Tuesday to hear his case. Lawyers submitted a writ of certiorari, which asks the Supreme Court to review the lower court’s decision on the case.

Dassey was convicted as a teenager in 2007, along with his uncle, Steven Avery, for the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison, and the case was the subject of the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer."

Dan Powers/AP, FILE

In December, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled police properly obtained Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars.

“Too many courts around the country, for many years, have been misapplying or even ignoring the Supreme Court’s instructions that confessions from mentally impaired kids like Brendan Dassey must be examined with the greatest care -- and that interrogation tactics which may not be coercive when applied to an adult can overwhelm children and the mentally impaired,” Steven Drizin, one of Dassey’s lawyers, said in a press release.

Laura Nirider, one of Dassey’s lawyers, told ABC News they expect the Supreme Court to consider the decision sometime in late spring.