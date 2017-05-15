Two crewmembers are dead after a small plane crashed this afternoon in an industrial area in the northern New Jersey town of Carlstadt, police say.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35 that was en route from Philadelphia International Airport to New Jersey's Teterboro Airport crashed at 3:30 p.m. while on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro.

The plane went down in a residential area about a quarter of a mile from the airport, the FAA said.

There were no passengers on the plane and it appears that no one on the ground was hit, police say.

The FAA is heading to the scene.

Video on Twitter showed smoke billowing across the sky.

Teterboro Airport has been closed.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.