Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland After 21 Years

The Main Street Electrical Parade returned to Disneyland Jan. 20 for the first time since 1996.

Although the parade has been around since 1972, and versions of it have been at other Disney parks, this is the first time it’s returned to its original park in Southern California in 21 years, according to a press release from Disney.

The floats and performers are adorned with 600,000 lights as the parade journeys down Main Street.

Seven films are portrayed in the performance, including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Pinocchio,” “Dumbo” and “Pete’s Dragon,” according to the press release.

The parade, which takes place at night, has been held at four other Disney parks, including Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

The parade is set to run through June 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.