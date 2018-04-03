Major storm system moving across country bringing damaging wind, flash flooding

Apr 3, 2018, 6:43 AM ET
Snow fell in Wasau, Wisconsin, and across much of the northern U.S. on Monday, April 2, 2018.WAOW
Snow fell in Wasau, Wisconsin, and across much of the northern U.S. on Monday, April 2, 2018.

The storm system that dumped half a foot of snow in Minnesota and the Dakotas on Monday is moving east with 13 states already looking at winter storm warnings, advisories or flash flood watches on Tuesday.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The storm system is strengthening in the Great Plains and spreading heavy snow from the Dakotas into Iowa and Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

Further east, into the Ohio Valley, heavy rain is moving through.

Rain is falling throughout the Midwest on Tuesday morning.ABC News
Rain is falling throughout the Midwest on Tuesday morning.

As the storm system moves east, spring-like severe storms will break out from Cleveland to Houston.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

Strong wind, hail and tornadoes are possible for a large part of the South on Tuesday.ABC News
Strong wind, hail and tornadoes are possible for a large part of the South on Tuesday.

To the north, a swath of heavy April snow will fall from Sioux City, Iowa, to Minneapolis and into Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Traverse City, Michigan, where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

By Wednesday at noon, the storm system and cold front will approach the East Coast and stretch from Florida to Maine. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The storm system will stretch from Florida to Maine as it approaches the East Coast.ABC News
The storm system will stretch from Florida to Maine as it approaches the East Coast.

Bitter cold follows

Bitterly cold air, at least for April standards, will move into the Midwest on Tuesday night into Wednesday and reach the East Coast by Wednesday night.

Bitter cold will move into the Midwest on Thursday morning.ABC News
Bitter cold will move into the Midwest on Thursday morning.

We are not done with the cold air yet. Another cold blast moves into the Midwest on Friday and spreads into the Northeast on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s across much of the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday morning.ABC News
Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s across much of the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday morning.

Comments