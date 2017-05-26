Man allegedly tried to bite flight attendant before jumping from plane

A 22-year-old man is facing a federal charge after he allegedly attempted to bite a flight attendant before opening an aircraft door and jumping to the tarmac below at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, American Airlines Flight 5242 to New Bern was holding just off of a taxiway, with the fasten-seatbelt sign illuminated, when Tun Lon Sein allegedly got out of his seat and attempted to open the main aircraft door.

A flight attendant stood up and immediately told Sein to return to his seat while two other passengers got up to help, the complaint said.

Sein then allegedly attempted to bite the flight attendant in his effort to move toward the nearby galley service door, according to the complaint.

He managed to open the door and jump down to the tarmac below, the complaint said.

Two employees working on the tarmac stopped Sein from running onto a nearby active taxiway.

He was then taken to the terminal and transported to a medical facility.

Sein is facing one federal charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

As of Friday morning, it is unclear if Sein is being represented by an attorney.