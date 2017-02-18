A man has been charged in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side last week that killed two people, including a toddler, and wounded a pregnant woman, police said Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department said Devon Swan, 26, was charged overnight with first-degree murder for his alleged role and connection to the triple shooting on Valentine's Day that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and the toddler's uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.

Swan has a prior criminal history, having been previously arrested by the Chicago Police Department nine times on a variety of offenses including armed robbery, illegal gun charges and narcotics possession, authorities said.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan said the investigation is ongoing and authorities are searching for more suspects.

Video of the tragic incident was streamed live on Facebook, police said. The little boy was riding in a car with his uncle down an alley in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood when they were each shot in the head on Tuesday. The two were pronounced dead at local hospitals, according to police.

White is one of three children who died in Chicago this week after being shot.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman, who was driving the car, was also wounded in the shooting. She and her fetus are expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the violence was gang-related and they believe Collins was the intended target of the shooting which stemmed from a dispute between him and a group of individuals.

Authorities said the uncle was a gang member with a criminal history. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Collins was convicted of felony charges of burglary and armed robbery and was released on parole last June.

