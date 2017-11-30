Man flees the Bellagio after armed robbery in Vegas: Video

Nov 30, 2017, 5:45 PM ET
PHOTO: A still image from surveillance video shows a gunman who robbed the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.PlayLas Vegas Metropolitan Police
WATCH Man flees the Bellagio after armed robbery in Vegas

Las Vegas police today released surveillance video of an unknown man fleeing the Bellagio after he committed an armed robbery there earlier this week.

Police say the suspect -- wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, glasses, a blond wig and a mask on part of his face -- approached the cashier cage in the poker room area Tuesday afternoon and demanded money, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The employees handed over an unspecified amount of money to the armed suspect, who put the money in a plastic bag and fled, police said.

PHOTO: The man went to a poker room cash cage demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
The man went to a poker room cash cage demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.

The surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the building, carrying out the robbery and running out of the casino.

No one was injured, police said.

PHOTO: Police released surveillance video of a gunman robbing a cashier cage at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nov. 28, 2017.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
Police released surveillance video of a gunman robbing a cashier cage at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nov. 28, 2017.

Gunman on the run after robbing Las Vegas casino poker room

The suspect left the casino in a Silver 2011 Chevrolet Sedan with Nevada license plate number 37D147. The car has since been found, police said.

PHOTO: Police said they recovered the vehicle that was used in the robbery at the Bellagio, a silver 2011 Chevrolet sedan.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
Police said they recovered the vehicle that was used in the robbery at the Bellagio, a silver 2011 Chevrolet sedan.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, police said. He stands at about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Comments