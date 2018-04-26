Man inspecting carnival ride falls to his death

A man in Alabama who was inspecting a carnival ride slipped and fell about 30 feet and died, police told ABC News.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time as the man was working at the Kiwanis Club Fair in Alexander City.

The operator of a ride called "Ring of Fire" asked the man if he could climb up to inspect a small wheel on the ride that didn't look right, Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox told ABC News.

Knox said the employee who usually inspects the ride returned and told the man to climb down, and as he did he slipped and fell.

He was taken to Russell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Alexander City Police Chief Jay Turner told ABC News.

The name of the man wasn't yet released because his family hadn't been notified.

At the time of the incident, the ride wasn't in service and the fair wasn't open to the public.