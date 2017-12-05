Man with 'machete-type sword' shot, killed by NYC police

A man with a "machete-type sword" was shot and killed by New York City police early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

The man, who was not identified, was shot in a third floor Bronx apartment just after 4 a.m.

The officers went into a rear bedroom where the man confronted them with a knife that had a 2-foot long blade. When he repeatedly refused to drop the weapon, police shot him once in the chest, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan.

WABC

"This was information we received about guns and drugs in that apartment," Monahan said. "That's why we went down to court and got a search warrant to search that premises."

The man later died at a local hospital.

There was one other occupant of the apartment, an elderly man, who was not hurt but taken to the hospital for observation.