A California man's electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital with third-degree burns, according to officials.

A 53-year-old man told firefighters, who arrived on the scene in downtown Fresno, that an electronic battery-powered smoking device suddenly became hot and then seemingly exploded, reported ABC affiliate KFSN.

E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket as he rides the Fax bus. @FresnoFire says he suffered multiple burns to leg, hand. Details at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/AnHZ4UpmEX — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) December 22, 2016

The man began jumping around after the device ignited, according to other passengers.

According to KFSN, the unidentified man suffered burns to his right thigh and hand and is expected to be recover.