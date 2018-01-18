Man surprises grandfather with restored 1957 Chevy Bel Air for his 81st birthday

Jan 18, 2018, 7:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Fred Lamars 1957 Chevy Bel Air is new again.Cam Dedman
Fred Lamar's 1957 Chevy Bel Air is new again.

For more than a year, Cam Dedman had been working hard, using every free moment of his time, to finish up what he hoped would be the best 81st birthday present ever for his grandfather Fred Lamar.

Dedman told ABC News today that Lamar was his best friend and that he had a car that he loved: a 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

He said, however, that it had been sitting in Lamar's garage in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1976.

So, Dedman said he set out in September 2016 to do a "full frame-off restoration" of the car to give it "new life."

PHOTO: Fred Lamar, in the background, with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. The family car was driving around a lot in its heyday but had not hit the road since 1976.Cam Dedman
Fred Lamar, in the background, with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. The family car was driving around a lot in its heyday but had not hit the road since 1976.

Teenager receives special sweet 16 birthday present from her grandfather

"I saved up for years to do this even sold my personal car to help fund parts for the car," he said in a Facebook post. "It all is worth it though for my Grandpa!"

On Jan. 13, with family and friends present, Dedman finally revealed to his grandfather what he'd been working on for the last 12 months.

PHOTO: Cam Dedman, Fred Lamars grandson, spent a year restoring the Chevy Bel Air. He said in a Facebook post that hed even sold his own car to pay for the parts.Cam Dedman
Cam Dedman, Fred Lamar's grandson, spent a year restoring the Chevy Bel Air. He said in a Facebook post that he'd even sold his own car to pay for the parts.

When Lamar, who'd been wearing a blindfold, uncovered his eyes, he could barely keep his footing. For a while, he teetered, speechless, leaning against his relatives and looking in awe at the car.

"I did everything new," Dedman told Lamar. "Still got a couple of things we gotta finish up but we've been working hard on it."

"Oh, man. I love you, buddy," Lamar said.

PHOTO: Cam Dedman and his grandfather Fred Lamar. Dedman said in an interview that Lamar had gotten him into cars when he was a child.Cam Dedman
Cam Dedman and his grandfather Fred Lamar. Dedman said in an interview that Lamar had gotten him into cars when he was a child.

"Happy birthday, Papa!" everyone yelled, clapping.

Dedman said today that the effort was all worth it for Lamar.

PHOTO: On Jan. 13, Cam Dedman presented his grandfather Fred Lamar with his 81st birthday present: a fully restored 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Dedman called Lamar his best friend.Cam Dedman
On Jan. 13, Cam Dedman presented his grandfather Fred Lamar with his 81st birthday present: a fully restored 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Dedman called Lamar his best friend.

"He really deserves it," he said. "He always puts others first and I just wanted to give him something he'd enjoy."

Lamar, crying, said it was the best gift he'd ever received. That day, he said, he planned to sleep in the car.

Now, the two plan to hit the road and attend some car shows.

PHOTO: Cam Dedman shows Fred Lamar the details of his newly restored car. Lamar wept when the car was revealed to him. He said it was the best present hed ever received.Cam Dedman
Cam Dedman shows Fred Lamar the details of his newly restored car. Lamar wept when the car was revealed to him. He said it was the best present he'd ever received.

PHOTO: The inside of the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Cam Dedman said he had no idea how he kept the restoration a secret from his grandfather.Cam Dedman
The inside of the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Cam Dedman said he had no idea how he kept the restoration a secret from his grandfather.

Comments