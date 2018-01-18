Investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office raided on Thursday the New York City offices of Newsweek Media Group, the parent company of Newsweek and International Business Times.

Newsweek said in a statement that a search of the company's computer servers was conducted "to obtain technical information about the servers. The company provided the DA's representatives with access to the computer servers on location to allow for a technical inspection within the law."

The media company said "no information regarding the company's content, stories, personnel, or sources was given and Newsweek Media Group has been assured by the DA's office that the investigation is not about content-related issues."

The media company said it will continue to cooperate with the DA's office "to the fullest extent," pursuant to its "expressed policy regarding law enforcement."

It is unclear what the DA's office is seeking in its investigation. The DA's office has not publicly commented on the search.

Newsweek Media Group is the new name of IBT Media, which rebranded last year under the magazine's name.