Manhole blasts rattle lower Manhattan during rush hour

Two manhole explosions rattled lower Manhattan this afternoon during the rush hour commute.

A blown transformer in Manhattan’s financial district led to one of the explosions, the New York City Fire Department told ABC News.

At around 4:30 p.m., the FDNY was alerted to a loud explosion with smoke, officials said.

Roughly half an hour later, a second manhole exploded.

Firefighters evacuated two buildings due to high carbon monoxide levels.

One person experienced non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Utility company Con Edison told ABC station WABC that following snowstorms, salt on the streets and sidewalks can find its way underground and corrode equipment, leading to potential manhole fires.

The cause of the explosions is under investigation.