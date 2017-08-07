Manhunt underway after Missouri police officer killed at traffic stop

A manhunt is underway after a Clinton, Missouri, police officer was shot and killed at a traffic stop, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified and released photo of a man they said is a person of interest in connection with the shooting: 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton.

Police said the officer was shot after pulling over a suspicious vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to ABC affiliate KMBC.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.