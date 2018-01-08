A manhunt is underway in Washington state after a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call late-Sunday night, authorities said.

Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot just after 11:30 p.m. while responding to a call reporting a home intruder, a sheriff's office official said. In the 911 call, "dispatchers could hear screaming and a scuffle taking place," the sheriff's office said.

McCartney, the first deputy to arrive, became involved in a foot chase with a suspect, "during which shots were fired and the deputy was struck," the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a hospital in Tacoma and died, the sheriff's office said.

KOMO

KOMO

Two suspects were involved, one of whom was also shot and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The second suspect is unidentified and on the run, a sheriff's office official said, stressing he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A school district in the area said it canceled classes for today because of the ongoing police investigation.

McCartney, 34, was a married Navy veteran with three sons, a sheriff's office official said. He had been with the sheriff's office for four years, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said.

Heartbroken to report Deputy Daniel McCartney, #484, lost his life overnight while courageously protecting citizens of Pierce Co. Deputy McCartney was 34 yrs old, married, father of 3 young boys, proud Navy vet, #PCSD deputy since 2014. Keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/BkndHycGie — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

"This was a murder," Pastor told reporters.

"Take a minute and think about what it means to stand up and step forward ... to live a life of duty and obligation and sacrifice as deputy McCartney did," Pastor said. "This man stepped forward and he lost his life as a result of working to protect the community."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter, "We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers."

It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/BMkKkE8qji — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

Condolences have poured in for the fallen deputy.

GCSO honors @PierceSheriff Deputy Sheriff Daniel McCartney who was killed in the line of duty overnight while answering a call for a robbery near Spanaway. We're sending our prayers to his family and coworkers. pic.twitter.com/PvRlvCO3oO — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 8, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Daniel McCartney, as they mourn the loss of a husband, father, son, brother and great deputy. pic.twitter.com/1o6dmMAsj3 — Chelan Sheriff (@chelansheriff) January 8, 2018

Your FFs responded after a deputy was shot last night. We rushed Deputy McCartney to Tacoma. We all have worked closely with Deputy Daniel McCartney and this affects all of us. We are deeply saddened by his loss. Our thoughts are with his family, friends & colleagues. #EOW pic.twitter.com/AICxGtO9yV — Pierce County Firefighters (@IAFF726) January 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear of the senseless murder of Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney responding to a home invasion last night. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, @PierceSheriff & our community. I wish a safe & speedy resolution as a manhunt is underway for the suspect. — Dave Reichert (@davereichert) January 8, 2018