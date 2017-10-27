Mariners rescued after months lost at sea 'did not believe that we would survive another 24 hours'

Oct 27, 2017, 11:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Appel and Natasha "Tasha" Fuiava talk to members of the U.S. Navy after they were rescued after being lost at sea for five months, Oct. 26, 2017. PlayU.S. Navy
Two civilian mariners rescued at sea by a U.S. Navy ship after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for almost five months didn't think they "would survive another 24 hours."

Jennifer Appel, an experienced sailor, and Natasha “Tasha” Fuiva, a sailing novice, left Honolulu on their sailboat on May 3, bound for Tahiti, 2,600 miles away in the South Pacific.

During a spell of bad weather on May 30, their sailboat's engine stopped running for good. They were rescued on Wednesday in the western Pacific 900 miles southeast of Japan -- nearly 5,000 miles from their intended destination.

The women, traveling with their two dogs, said they endured two days of shark attacks on their sailboat and major storms before being rescued.

"When we saw you guys coming over the horizon, it was, 'Oh, God, We've been saved,'" Appel said in an interview provided by the U.S. Navy.

"It was the most amazing feeling because we honestly did not believe that we would survive another 24 hours in the current situation," Appel added.

PHOTO: USS Ashland (LSD 48) Command Master Chief Gary Wise welcomes aboard Jennifer Appel, an American mariner who had received assistance from Ashland crew members, Oct. 25, 2017.Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/Navy
USS Ashland (LSD 48) Command Master Chief Gary Wise welcomes aboard Jennifer Appel, an American mariner who had received assistance from Ashland crew members, Oct. 25, 2017.

"We had no idea what to expect," Appel said, "But when we saw that big gray ship coming, it was just relief."

"Eternally grateful," added Fuiava.

PHOTO: Tasha Fuiaba, an American mariner who had been sailing for five months on a damaged sailboat, climbs the accommodation ladder to board the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), Oct. 25, 2017.Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/Navy
Tasha Fuiaba, an American mariner who had been sailing for five months on a damaged sailboat, climbs the accommodation ladder to board the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), Oct. 25, 2017.

PHOTO: Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) maneuver the landing craft personnel (large) to render assistance to distressed mariners, Oct. 25, 2017.Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/Navy
Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) maneuver the landing craft personnel (large) to render assistance to distressed mariners, Oct. 25, 2017.

