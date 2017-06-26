2 Marines seriously burned in flash fire

Two Marines were seriously burned Sunday night in a ground flash fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California that broke out while they were performing routine aircraft maintenance on a fighter jet.

"At approximately 10:18 P.M. (PST), a ground flash fire occurred on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar injuring two Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) who were performing routine aircraft maintenance on an F/A-18 at the time," said a statement from the Third Marine Air Wing based at Miramar.

"Both Marines are currently being treated for severe burns at the UC-San Diego Regional Burn Center," said the statement. "This incident is under investigation."

An earlier Marine statement had attributed the Marine injuries to an explosion that was later changed to a ground flash fire.

Flash fires can ignites suddenly from a combination of air and a flammable liquid or gas, usually around electrical equipment. These short-duration fires can be of high intensity and extremely dangerous.

VMFA-112 is a Marine Corps reserve unit based out of Fort Worth, Texas. This incident is under investigation.