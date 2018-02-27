Two Marines being treated in Hazmat incident at Ft. Myer near Pentagon

Officials say there is an ongoing Hazmat incident at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall next to Arlington National Cemetery and close to the Pentagon.

An official says two Marines have been affected by an unknown substance found in an envelope.

Metropolitan Washington Airports authority Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Trull said initial reports are that five people were being treated.

A Marine official said an envelope containing an unknown substance was received at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building. Two Marines were receiving medical as a result of the incident.

The Arlington, Va., fire department tweeted that 11 people started feeling sick after the letter was opened.

A U.s. Marine Corps tweet said base officials were coordinating with the FBI.

#Update: Ft Myer Hazmat, 11 people started feeling ill after letter was opened in consolidated admin building. 3 were transported. Condition not known. Ft Myer PIO enroute. — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 27, 2018

#Update: Ft Myer, 3 transported patients in stable condition. Command is scaling back incident starting to put some units in service. Investigation ongoing. — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 27, 2018

Joint Base Myer Henderson is the name for the Army and Marine base commonly known as Fort Myer that is home to the Old Guard honor guard unit, and Henderson Hall, where some Marines are stationed. The base is near the Pentagon and next to Arlington Cemetery.

