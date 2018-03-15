Surveillance video released of Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus after gunman opened fire

Mar 15, 2018, 12:48 PM ET
PHOTO: The FBI and police agencies from surrounding counties responded to a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.PlayRMV/REX via Shutterstock
WATCH Surveillance video released from moments after Parkland gunman opened fire

Authorities released new surveillance video today that shows some Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students just as a gunman was opening fire at the Parkland, Florida, campus.

Interested in Parkland school shooting?

Add Parkland school shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland school shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Parkland school shooting
Add Interest

The footage, which starts at 2:22 p.m. -- one minute after authorities said the shooting started -- shows some students walking in an outdoor passage between buildings. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the video.

PHOTO: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, teachers and students return to school greeted by police and well wishers in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

An official is seen banging on the door of Building 1, located away from where the shooting was happening. An officer then approaches and talks into his radio, and the official and the officer start to run. They jump into a golf cart which then speeds away.

The video does not show inside the buildings, the gunman or the faces of any students.

Seventeen students and staff members were shot and killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas, sending shock waves throughout the nation.

Frantic calls released from Parkland shooting: 'I love you, it's going to be fine ... I need you to play dead,' mom says

Teen shot at least 3 times in school massacre: 'I'm so grateful to be here'

Florida high school massacre: Portraits of the 17 victims

PHOTO: A group of police officers stand guard in front of the side entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.Cristobal Herrera/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
A group of police officers stand guard in front of the side entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.

PHOTO: Police and fire rescue vehicles converge following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP
Police and fire rescue vehicles converge following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.

The suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, a former student, allegedly fled with students after the shooting, and later was apprehended.

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first-degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first-degree.

PHOTO: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

PHOTO: An officer talks to parents of students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
An officer talks to parents of students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

On Wednesday Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered a not guilty plea on Cruz's behalf, after his lawyers indicated he would stand mute, or refuse to plead either innocent or guilty. Defense attorney Melisa McNeill emphasized to the judge that Cruz remains willing "at any time" to plead guilty "in exchange for a waiver of the death sentence" and instead spend the rest of his life behind bars.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Comments