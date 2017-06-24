Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder

A suspect has been indicted for murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman who was killed last summer while jogging in broad daylight in Massachusetts.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was indicted Friday by a Worcester County grand jury in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Colon-Ortiz, who will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date, is being held by authorities on $10 million bail, Early said.

He was arrested two months ago in connection with Marcotte's slaying after his DNA matched samples found on her hands.

He was arraigned in Leominster District Court on April 18 after being charged with aggravated assault and battery as well as assault with attempt to rape. At the time, Early said a murder charge was also expected to be added.

Marcotte disappeared after going for a jog on Aug. 7, 2016, near her mother's home in the town of Princeton, about 60 miles west of Boston.

Her body was found that night in a wooded area about a half mile from her mother’s house.

Worcester County District Attorneys Office via AP

An account manager at Google in New York City, Marcotte frequently visited family in Massachusetts and was planning to return to New York on the day of her death, according to Early.

A Google representative described Marcotte in a statement to ABC News as "a much loved member of the Google team" who was "known for her ubiquitous smile, passion for volunteer work and love of Boston sports. We are deeply shocked and saddened, and our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Police have said she was likely attacked between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time. Investigators said previously that she may have struggled with her attacker, and that whoever killed her suffered scratches, scrapes and bruises during the struggle.

Police sources have told ABC News there were signs Marcotte was sexually assaulted and that there were burns on parts of her body.

Marcotte was murdered just five days after another female jogger was killed in the New York City borough of Queens. Police said Karina Vetrano, 30, was strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2016, while out for a jog along a path she often ran with her father.

Investigators in New York and Massachusetts do not believe the murders of the two young women are related, but authorities in both states have been working together to solve the mysteries surrounding their deaths.

Early has said, "we haven't ruled anything out," in regard to the similarities in the two cases.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Emily Shapiro and Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.