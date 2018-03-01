A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly sending white powder in an envelope to Donald Trump Jr., officials said.

Interested in Donald Trump Jr.? Add Donald Trump Jr. as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump Jr. news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the envelope last month at a New York apartment belonging to her mother and was examined at a local hospital as a precaution.

This is a breaking story. Please check back in for updates.