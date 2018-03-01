Massachusetts man charged in Donald Trump Jr. white powder hoax

Mar 1, 2018, 11:37 AM ET
PHOTO: In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York City.PlayRichard Drew/AP, FILE
WATCH Letter with powder sent to Trump Jr.'s apartment: Police

A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly sending white powder in an envelope to Donald Trump Jr., officials said.

Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the envelope last month at a New York apartment belonging to her mother and was examined at a local hospital as a precaution.

This is a breaking story. Please check back in for updates.

