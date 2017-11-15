Possible meteor dazzles Phoenix with fireball across evening sky

Residents in Phoenix observed what appeared to be a bright meteor flying across the night sky on Tuesday.

City officials in Phoenix tweeted about the event at around 11:30 p.m., calling it "something brilliant," after a security camera captured the sight.

Witnesses reported seeing a bright fireball-like flash in the sky.

Check out the video of the dazzling display below about 10 seconds in on the right side of the screen.

Something BRILLIANT just flew across the Phoenix sky around 8:30 this evening! Check out what our Phoenix City Cam captured! Look to the right of this screen......#Meteor #Citycam #PHX pic.twitter.com/T3Zys30gXR — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) November 15, 2017

"Did anyone just see that the meteor or asteroid just now? I'm in Arizona and it turned night sky's into daylight,” one Twitter user wrote late Tuesday.

Did anyone just see that the meteor or asteroid just now? I'm in Arizona and it turned night sky's into daylight#asteroid #Meteorite — D Mo (@D_Mo2016) November 15, 2017

Separately, the American Meteor Society said it received more than 200 reports of a fireball meteor seen above New York on Saturday night, AMS said.

That fireball was seen primarily from New York and Pennsylvania but was also seen from Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, West Virginia, Vermont and Ontario and Québec.

It’s no surprise that residents were able to clearly spot the fireball, since according to the AMS, a fireball is brighter than the planet Venus.