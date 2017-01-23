Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses During State of the State Address

Jan 23, 2017, 9:00 PM ET

The governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, collapsed while giving the State of the State speech there Monday night.

Dayton had been speaking for about 45 minutes at the state capital when the incident occurred.

Further details were not immediately available, but his son, Eric, tweeted a short time later that his father was "doing great."

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.