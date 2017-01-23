The governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, collapsed while giving the State of the State speech there Monday night.

Dayton had been speaking for about 45 minutes at the state capital when the incident occurred.

Further details were not immediately available, but his son, Eric, tweeted a short time later that his father was "doing great."

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

