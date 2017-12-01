Missing Florida teen believed to have fled with soccer coach found safe in New York

Dec 1, 2017, 5:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Caitlyn Frisina is seen in this undated photo.PlayCourtesy Columbia County Sheriff's Office
WATCH Searching for missing high school student in Florida

A missing Florida teenage girl has been found safe, authorities said Friday, nearly one week after the teen allegedly left home with a local soccer coach 10 years her senior.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, was located in New York, authorities said Friday. It's not clear whether Frisina was with anyone when she was found.

Frisina was last seen at her home on Saturday night, and her parents reported her missing Sunday, authorities said. The teen's phone -- which had been completely erased -- was left behind, authorities said. It's believed she left voluntarily with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a family friend and Frisina's father's assistant soccer coach at the high school, authorities said.

Frisina and Rodriguez were spotted on cameras in Georgia on Sunday and then at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

PHOTO: Surveillance video of Caitlyn Frisina, 17, and soccer coach Rian Rodriguez, 27, who were reported missing.Columbia County Sheriffs Office
Surveillance video of Caitlyn Frisina, 17, and soccer coach Rian Rodriguez, 27, who were reported missing.

The two were believed to be headed north, authorities said earlier this week. Frisina has family in New York and Rodriguez has family in Canada and possibly Pennsylvania, Murray Smith, public information officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Clues that may lead to capture of missing teen, soccer coach

Missing teen and soccer coach believed to be headed north, mom pleads for daughter to call home

Police looking into 'potential relationship' between missing teen, soccer coach

Authorities said earlier this week it appeared "a potential relationship" was blossoming between Frisina and Rodriguez before the teen's disappearance.

Rodriguez had been working as a boys' soccer coach at Fort White High School, but was suspended pending the investigation, according to a statement from Lex Carswell, superintendent of Columbia County Schools.

PHOTO: An undated photo of 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez.Courtesy Columbia County Sheriffs Office
An undated photo of 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez.

Frisina has played soccer at Fort White High School, according to an online roster published by Next College Student Athlete.

Rodriguez and the teen had been around each other "at sports events, but they've never been alone at all," Smith said.

Comments