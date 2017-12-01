Missing Florida teen believed to have fled with soccer coach found safe in New York

A missing Florida teenage girl has been found safe, authorities said Friday, nearly one week after the teen allegedly left home with a local soccer coach 10 years her senior.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, was located in New York, authorities said Friday. It's not clear whether Frisina was with anyone when she was found.

Frisina was last seen at her home on Saturday night, and her parents reported her missing Sunday, authorities said. The teen's phone -- which had been completely erased -- was left behind, authorities said. It's believed she left voluntarily with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a family friend and Frisina's father's assistant soccer coach at the high school, authorities said.

@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in. pic.twitter.com/hhqrRXAU3C — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) December 1, 2017

Frisina and Rodriguez were spotted on cameras in Georgia on Sunday and then at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Columbia County Sheriffs Office

The two were believed to be headed north, authorities said earlier this week. Frisina has family in New York and Rodriguez has family in Canada and possibly Pennsylvania, Murray Smith, public information officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Authorities said earlier this week it appeared "a potential relationship" was blossoming between Frisina and Rodriguez before the teen's disappearance.

Rodriguez had been working as a boys' soccer coach at Fort White High School, but was suspended pending the investigation, according to a statement from Lex Carswell, superintendent of Columbia County Schools.

Courtesy Columbia County Sheriffs Office

Frisina has played soccer at Fort White High School, according to an online roster published by Next College Student Athlete.

Rodriguez and the teen had been around each other "at sports events, but they've never been alone at all," Smith said.