Missing teen, ex-teacher spotted at Oklahoma Walmart 2 days after disappearance

Mar 31, 2017, 1:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Police obtained surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City, from March 15, 2017, showing Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at the store. PlayTennessee Bureau of Investigation
WATCH With over 1,000 tips but no sightings of missing teen and ex-teacher, officials say they may be in Mexico

A former teacher and the 15-year-old student he allegedly kidnapped were spotted at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two days after they disappeared, officials said Friday.

After receiving a tip late Thursday, investigators obtained surveillance images showing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins at the store the afternoon of March 15, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

PHOTO: Police obtained surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City, from March 15, 2017, showing Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at the store. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Walmart surveillance images showed Cummins "with an altered appearance to darken his hair," the TBI said.

"The same images show Elizabeth may currently have red hair," the TBI added.

Cummins used cash to buy food at the Walmart but he didn't buy "anything else of significance," the TBI said. "Efforts to determine what vehicle they were traveling in remain ongoing."

PHOTO: (L-R) Pictured are Tad Cummins, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Top 10 Most Wanted list and Elizabeth Thomas, the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert in Tennessee.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
It's the first confirmed sighting of the pair since Cummins was accused of kidnapping Elizabeth on March 13.

Cummins, who was fired one day after the alleged kidnapping, is wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert has been issued for Elizabeth.

The TBI said it has received more than 1,200 tips as of this morning. Josh DeVine, a TBI spokesman, said Tuesday the TBI was "optimistic" about the outcome of the case, saying it takes only one lead "to turn this thing around."

PHOTO: Pictured is Elizabeth Thomas, the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert in Tennessee.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The TBI said that Cummins "may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom [the teen] ... in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her."

PHOTO: Pictured is Tad Cummins, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Top 10 Most Wanted list.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
One of Elizabeth's schoolmates reported seeing her and Cummins kiss in his classroom on Jan. 23, according to a school district investigative report, but both denied the claim. A school report from January reads that neither one "admitted to behaving inappropriately towards the other."

Cummins, a married father and grandfather, researched teen marriage online, specifically the age of consent, according to law enforcement officials.

An attorney for the Thomas family, Jason Whatley, told ABC News last week that Cummins "preyed on her."

"She is under his spell, and she is being controlled by him, and that is what is so scary," Whatley said.

PHOTO: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a photo of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at school in January.Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Mark Gwyn, the director of the TBI, said this week, "This is not a fairy tale. This is a case of kidnapping."

"She may not realize she's in danger. She may not realize she's been taken against her will," Brent Cooper, the district attorney for Maury County, told ABC News this week. "If you see them and they look happy, that doesn't matter. This is a serious crime."

Authorities are asking that anyone with information call 1-800-TBI-FIND and that anyone who sees a car with Tennessee license plate number 976-ZPT call 911.