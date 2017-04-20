Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California

Apr 20, 2017, 1:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Pictured is Tad Cummins, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Top 10 Most Wanted list | Pictured is Elizabeth Thomas, the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert in Tennessee.PlayThe Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
WATCH Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out

Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, has been arrested in northern California, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said the student, Elizabeth Thomas, has been "safely recovered."

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that it had located Cummins' vehicle. Siskiyou County is nestled in the northernmost part of California in the Shasta Cascade region along the Oregon border.

Cummins, a 50-year-old married father and grandfather, was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert had been issued for Thomas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.