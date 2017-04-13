The family of Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher who has been missing for one month and is suspected to have kidnapped his 15-year-old student, spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, asking him to come home.

"No matter where you are, Daddy, no matter what you’ve done we just want you to come home," Cummin’s daughter, Erica Osborne, 29, said. "We miss you so much. We’re here for you, no matter what anytime, any place, anywhere."

Osborne's sister, Ashlee Conner, 26, added that if they could say one thing to their father, they would remind him of a Bible verse that he taught them growing up.

"There’s one thing that he’s reminded us for our entire life. And that’s Romans 8:28, and that’s, ‘God uses all things for the glory of those that love the Lord and are called according to his purposes’ and that means even this," Conner said.

Cummins, a married father and grandfather, is wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert has been issued for his student, Elizabeth Thomas.

Elizabeth has been missing since Cummins allegedly kidnapped the teen on March 13. Authorities are asking that anyone with information call 1-800-TBI-FIND and that anyone who sees a car with Tennessee license plate number 976-ZPT call 911.

Cummins' wife, Jill Cummins, said that she has filed for divorce, but told ABC News, “He was my everything, he was my best friend for 31 years.”

"It was, to me, the perfect marriage," she added. "We had everything we ever wanted, two beautiful kids, beautiful grandkids, and I really truly believed that he loved me."

She continued: “The Tad that I know is not the Tad that the world is seeing now. He is a wonderful person,” Jill Cummins said.

